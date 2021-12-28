Virginia Tech, Maryland vie in Pinstripe Bowl, both at 6-6

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

Virginia Tech and Maryland are set to play Wednesday in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Virginia Tech is trying to send off interim coach J.C. Price with a victory before he yields to former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry. Maryland is trying for a winning record for the first time since it went 7-6 in 2014. The Terps haven’t won a bowl game since 2010. Virginia Tech hasn’t won a bowl game since 2016. Virginia Tech was decimated by the transfer portal and has to turn to junior Texas A&M transfer quarterback Connor Blumrick for the start,