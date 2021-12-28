US forfeits world junior game after 2 players test positive

RED DEER, Alberta (AP) — The U.S. was forced to forfeit its game at the world junior championship against Switzerland after two players tested positive for the coronavirus. Those positive COVID-19 test results led to a mandated team quarantine. The U.S. as a result was unable to play Tuesday under tournament rules. The International Ice Hockey Federation says the team’s quarantine status will be evaluated later to determine the status of the Americans’ next game scheduled for Wednesday against Sweden. Switzerland is awarded a 1-0 victory over the U.S. from the forfeit.