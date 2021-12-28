Stricter Canadian rules complicate NHL push through pandemic

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Having seven teams based in Canada complicates the NHL’s path through the pandemic. More restrictive virus regulations north of the U.S.-Canada border could hamper the NHL’s ability to shorten isolation periods like the NFL and NBA may do in line with new CDC guidance. The league is now trying to navigate different sets of rules in the U.S. and Canada. The league postponed nine games slated to take place in Canada because of attendance restrictions. It hopes to reschedule them when fans can return.