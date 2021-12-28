Liverpool loses for 2nd time in EPL, big blow to title hopes

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Liverpool has lost 1-0 to Leicester in a big blow to the team’s chances of winning the Premier League title. Liverpool could find itself nine points behind Manchester City heading into the new year if the leaders win at Brentford on Wednesday. Mohamed Salah had a penalty saved in the first half for Liverpool before Ademola Lookman scored the winning goal for Leicester in the 59th. It was only Liverpool’s second loss of the season in all competitions and came against a patched-up Leicester team. Tottenham was held 1-1 by Southampton and there were wins for West Ham and Crystal Palace.