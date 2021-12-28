Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:32 pm

Liverpool beaten by Leicester after Salah’s penalty miss

KEYT

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool lost 1-0 at Leicester in a big blow to its Premier League title hopes after Mohamed Salah missed a first-half penalty. Ademola Lookman’s 59th-minute goal consigned Liverpool to its second loss in the league and left the team six points behind leader Manchester City after 19 games of the 38-round season. City plays Brentford on Wednesday and could be 12 points clear of Liverpool by the time Jürgen Klopp’s team next plays at Chelsea on Jan. 2. A big turning point in the game came when Salah had a penalty in the 16th minute. The Egypt forward had converted his previous 15 spot kicks in the league.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content