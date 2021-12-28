Jorge Jesus ends second spell as coach of Benfica

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica has parted company with coach Jorge Jesus midway through the second season of his second spell in charge. The team is third in the Portuguese league, four points behind Porto and Sporting after 15 games. Benfica lost 3-0 to Porto in the Portuguese Cup last week and visits its big rival in the league on Thursday. Jesus won the league three times in his first stint as coach from 2009-15. He returned in August 2020 but leaves without winning another trophy.