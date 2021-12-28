Georgia coordinator: ‘No doubt’ Bennett is championship QB

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

Stetson Bennett has the full support of No. 3 Georgia’s coaching staff even as he continues to hear the same doubts from observers that have followed him since he first joined the Bulldogs as a walk-on. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken put to rest any remaining questions about Bennett’s status as the starting quarterback in Georgia’s College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl. JT Daniels, who opened the season as Georgia’s starter, has rejoined the team after missing time last week. Even so, Bennett’s lock on the position appears to be as strong as ever.