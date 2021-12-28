Former finalist Thiem withdraws from Australian Open

VIENNA, Austria (AP) — Former finalist Dominic Thiem says he is withdrawing from the Australian Open and will instead begin his 2022 season in South America. Thiem says he has had a “slight setback” in his return from a wrist injury but is “now feeling well again.” Thiem was hurt in June while playing in the Mallorca Open and also missed Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. The Australian Open begins Jan. 17. Thiem reached the final in Melbourne in 2020. He lost to Novak Djokovic.