UK police apologize for ex-soccer player’s killing

LONDON (AP) — A British police chief has written to apologize to the family of former professional soccer player Dalian Atkinson who died after a police officer used a stun gun on him and kicked him in the head. Constable Benjamin Monk was convicted of manslaughter in June and sentenced to eight years in prison for the 2016 death of the 48-year-old Atkinson. The former Aston Villa star died in the hospital shortly after he was arrested in Telford in central England. Prosecutors said Monk used the stun gun against Atkinson longer than was standard and kicked him at least twice in the head. The new head of the West Mercia police force said in a letter that she was “deeply sorry” for Monk’s actions.