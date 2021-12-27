Florida’s Stricklin gets extension, nearly doubles salary

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin received a three-year contract extension that nearly doubled his salary and made him one of the highest-paid administrators in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference. Stricklin agreed to the new deal in April and signed it in July. That’s according to a public records request the school returned on Monday. Stricklin is now under contract through October 2027. His total compensation jumped from $1.151 million to $1.725 million annually. His base salary increased from $545,900 to $1 million. He also received a $120,000 annual bump for media obligations.