Aaron, Elder overcame hate to achieve records, milestones

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Henry Aaron made history with one swing of his bat. A year later, Lee Elder made history with one swing of his driver. They both overcame racist threats to reach milestones that will always be part of sports lore. “Hammerin’ Hank” supplanted Babe Ruth at the top of baseball’s all-time home run list and Elder became the first Black golfer to play in the Masters. Their deaths in 2021 were mourned beyond the sports world and were reminders of the hate, hardships and obstacles they endured with dignity on their way to breaking records and barriers.