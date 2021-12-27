49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo dealing with injured right thumb

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Jimmy Garoppolo injured his right thumb in San Francisco’s loss at Tennessee last week and his status for the 49ers’ game this week is in doubt. Garoppolo missed practice Monday because of the injury suffered in the first half of last Thursday’s loss at Tennessee and coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would have a better idea about his availability later in the week for Sunday’s game against Houston. The 49ers currently hold a wild-card spot in the NFC.