Saka brace leads Arsenal to 5-0 rout of Norwich in EPL

NORWICH, England (AP) — A brace from Bukayo Saka has helped Arsenal solidify its position among the top four in the Premier League with a comfortable 5-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Norwich City at Carrow Road. Saka opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute when he slotted home a pass from Martin Odegaard, who was once again the creator for Arsenal’s second when he set up defender Kieran Tierney from close range. Saka added his second in the 67th, Alexandre Lacazette converted his own penalty in the 84th and substitute Emile Smith Rowe completed the rout in the first minute of injury time.