NHL brings back taxi squads in effort to keep season going

By STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writers

The NHL will emerge from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions to guard against more disruptions to the season. Each team will be allowed to have a taxi squad of up to six players and to make emergency recalls from the minors if COVID-19 absences would cause anyone to play without a full lineup. The taxi squad is set to be in effect until at least the All-Star break in early February. Meanwhile, several players and coaches went into COVID-19 protocol Sunday as teams returned to their facilities. All 14 games slated for Monday were previously postponed, with the season scheduled to resume on Tuesday.