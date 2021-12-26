Broncos’ postseason play in jeopardy after loss to Raiders

By DANNY WEBSTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Denver Broncos let an opportunity slip away on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and their chances of returning to the postseason for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 are in jeopardy. Allowing the Raiders to come from behind for a 17-13 win didn’t eliminate Denver (7-8) from playoff contention, but it does put the team at 13th in the AFC with two games to play. The Broncos’ defense did what it could to give quarterback Drew Lock chances, holding an opponent to less than 20 points for the fourth time in five games and forced three turnovers.