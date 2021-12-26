Bears get late magic from Nick Foles to top Seahawks 25-24

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Jimmy Graham caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles with a minute left, Damiere Byrd made an acrobatic reception for the 2-point conversion, and the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-24. Making his first start since last season, Foles led the Bears 80 yards in the closing minutes. He capped the drive with his toss to Graham, who spent three seasons with the Seahawks. On the 2-point attempt, Foles threw late, but Byrd got his knee down in the back of the end zone. Seattle fell to 5-10 and was eliminated from playoff contention. The Bears ended a three-game skid.