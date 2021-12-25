Grainger gifts Georgia State a 51-20 Camellia Bowl win

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Darren Grainger passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 122 yards and a fourth score to lead Georgia State to a 51-20 victory over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday. Grainger completed 15 of 19 passes and carried 11 times, including 34 yards untouched into the end zone. It was his first 100-yard rushing game of his career. Ball State couldn’t summon up many big plays after Drew Plitt’s 56-yard touchdown bomb to Jayshon Jackson for an early lead. Tight end Aubrey Payne had two touchdown catches for Georgia State.