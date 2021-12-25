Cardinals without Pro Bowl RB James Conner vs. Colts

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will be without Pro Bowl running back James Conner and rookie receiver Rondale Moore as they try to clinch a playoff spot on Saturday by beating the Indianapolis Colts. Conner has been batting a heel injury. He’s had a big season in his first year with the Cardinals, particularly when it comes to finding the end zone. The fifth-year pro has run for 700 yards and 14 touchdowns to earn his second career selection to the Pro Bowl. The Colts will be without 2020 All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, one of three players put on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Saturday.