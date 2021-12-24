Saints’ Book hails ‘unbelievable opportunity’ to make debut

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book says he’s made a point to be as ready to play as possible all season long — no matter how unlikely it looked that he’d get a chance. Now the rookie out of Notre Dame who began the season as New Orleans’ No. 4 QB is set to start against Miami on Monday night because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected 15 Saints players. Those testing positive have included regular starting QB Taysom Hill and veteran reserve Trevor Siemian. Books says he senses that his teammates have his back and are excited to see him get an opportunity.