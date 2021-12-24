Raiders DE Maxx Crosby fulfilling his potential in 3rd year

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Maxx Crosby wasn’t popular in high school, struggled with his focus while in college at Eastern Michigan and checked himself into rehab for alcoholism after a disappointing rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, in his third year, it’s all coming together for the 24-year-old defensive end. Crosby leads the NFL with 17 quarterback knockdowns, is seventh with 25 quarterback hits, and is tied for 10th with 36 quarterback pressures. Pro Football Focus grades Crosby as the second-best pass rusher in the league behind Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and ranks him second overall among edge rushers.