Titans activate A.J. Brown, COVID takes out another lineman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The banged-up Tennessee Titans will have their leading receiver back with A.J. Brown activated off injured reserve in time for Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Titans also will be even thinner on the offensive line with Kendall Lamm now out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He wasr being expected to replace left tackle Taylor Lewan in the starting lineup. Lewan’s back is keeping him out. Left guard Rodger Saffold was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. This will be the first time Tennessee has had both Brown and Julio Jones available since Nov. 7.