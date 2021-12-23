SEC, Big East alter basketball policies as COVID cases spike

By The Associated Press

The Southeastern Conference and Big East Conference have updated their policies for basketball game postponements, cancellations and rescheduling to give more leniancy to teams that are unable to play because of spiking COVID-19 cases. The policies for both conferences establish that men’s and women’s teams will be required to play if seven scholarship athletes and one countable coaching staff member are available. The SEC gives teams the option to play with fewer players or coaches if they choose. If a team can’t play, the game will be rescheduled or declared a no contest.