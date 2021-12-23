Omicron not the only problem as African Cup goes ahead

By ISIFU WIRFENGLA and GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon (AP) — African Cup organizers insist the tournament will begin as planned in Cameroon next month despite the fast-spreading omicron variant adding to an extensive list of concerns for the continent’s top soccer event. The Confederation of African Football has dismissed rumors that the African Cup might be postponed again or moved to another country because of the coronavirus pandemic. But CAF has agreed that only fully vaccinated fans with negative COVID-19 tests can attend games. That threatens to leave many of the games to be played in near-empty stadiums because of Africa’s low vaccination rates.