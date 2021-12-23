Skip to Content
NCAA clears way for Rutgers to replace A&M in Gator Bowl

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

Rutgers will be given the opportunity to fill in for Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest after the NCAA’s football oversight committee decided to adhere to existing policy. Texas A&M pulled out of the Jacksonville, Florida, game scheduled for Dec. 31 on Wednesday because of a lack of available players. The Aggies were having issues with COVID-19, plus they already had been depleted by injuries, opt-outs and players transferring. NCAA rules allow teams with 5-7 records, such as Rutgers, to be bowl eligible if there are not enough six-win teams to fill all the spots. The 5-7 teams with the highest Academic Progress Rate scores have first crack at open slots, and Rutgers was atop that list.

The Associated Press

