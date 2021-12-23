Mitchell scores 28, Jazz ease past Timberwolves 128-116

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and the Utah Jazz beat the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves 128-116. Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 17 rebounds, Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points and Mike Conley scored 17 points as the Jazz won for the 10th time in 12 games. Malik Beasley scored a season-high 33 points and D’Angelo Russell had 19 and matched a career high with 14 assists for Minnesota.