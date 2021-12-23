Skip to Content
Hawks beat 76ers 98-96; Embiid misses at the buzzer

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 10 of his 15 points in the final four minutes, helping the short-handed Atlanta Hawks to a 98-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers had the ball with 5.4 seconds left, but Joel Embiid missed a potential tying shot at the horn that sealed Atlanta’s win.  Cam Reddish scored 18 points and John Collins had 17 for the Hawks. Embiid had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Sixers. Tyrese Maxey scored 17 points.    

