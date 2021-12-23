Curry scores 46, Warriors hold off pesky Grizzlies 113-104

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCSCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 46 points and made eight 3-pointers, Gary Payton Jr. added a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphs Grizzlies 113-104 on Thursday night. Payton finished with 22 points and Draymond Green had nine assists to help the Warriors improve an NBA-best 16-2 record at home. The Warriors (26-6) remain one-half game behind the Suns (26-5) for the best record in the NBA, with the teams set to meet on Christmas in Phoenix. Ja Morant had 21 points for Memphis, which had won its previous six road games.