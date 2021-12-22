World champ Nathan Chen looks ahead as Olympic push begins

By BARRY WILNER

AP Sports Writer

Few if any athletes have had a run — well, a skate — like Nathan Chen since 2018. Chen finished fifth in the men’s figure skating event at the Pyeongchang Games, following a fiasco of a short program for 17th place with a rousing free skate that he won to lift him near the medals podium. Since then, Chen took gold at every competition until Skate America this past October. That includes three world titles, the only two Grand Prix finals held, and the three most recent of his five consecutive U.S. championships. His stumble to third place at Skate America was a shock to the system. Maybe not of Chen’s system, but to the rest of the figure skating world.