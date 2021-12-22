US cricketers upset Ireland by 26 runs in 1st Twenty20 match

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (AP) — Guyanese-born Gajanand Singh scored 65 runs from 42 balls to lead the United States to a 26-run upset victory over Ireland in the first of two Twenty20 cricket internationals. The U.S. won the toss and elected to bat but got off to a terrible start by losing four wickets for just 16 runs at Broward County Stadium. But the 34-year-old Singh hit five 6s and three 4s in a 52-minute blitz on the Ireland bowlers. The left-handed Singh was supported by T20 international debutant Sushant Modani, who made 50 from 39 balls and combined with Singh for a 110-run partnership for the fifth wicket.