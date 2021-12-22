Skip to Content
Grady, Tshiebwe help No. 20 Kentucky rout W. Kentucky 95-60

By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kellan Grady made six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points, Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed a Rupp Arena-record 28 rebounds and No. 20 Kentucky used an 18-2 second-half run to blow out Western Kentucky 95-60. TyTy Washington Jr. added 20 points and Jacob Toppin scored 12 as the Wildcats routed their second consecutive substitute opponent. The in-state Hilltoppers were added Monday after the postponement of Kentucky’s scheduled matchup against archrival Louisville because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals’ program. Josh Anderson scored 18 points and Camron Justice had 13 for WKU.

