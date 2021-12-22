Skip to Content
Gilgeous-Alexander’s triple-double leads Thunder past Denver

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his second career triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 108-94. Gilgeous-Alexander had the first triple-double by a Thunder player at home since Russell Westbrook during the 2018-19 season. Darius Bazley had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City claimed its largest margin of victory this season and improved to 5-3 since a 73-point loss at Memphis on Dec. 2. Nikola Jokic had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Nuggets.

