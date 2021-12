POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Samkelo Cele recorded 18 points as Marist easily beat Bethune-Cookman 68-45. Jao Ituka added 13 points on Wednesday night for the Red Foxes, who held the Wildcats to 21.3%, the lowest mark of the season for a Marist opponent. Damani McEntire led the Wildcats with eight rebounds.