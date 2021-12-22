Days, No. 17 LSU move to 12-0 by routing Lipscomb

By BRYAN LAZARE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Darius Days scored 21 points and No. 17 LSU stayed unbeaten with a 95-60 win over Lipscomb. Xavier Pinson scored a season-high 17 points for the Tigers, who never trailed. Eric Gaines had a career-high 13 points, Brandon Murray also had 13, Efton Reid had 12, and Mwani Wilkinson scored a season-high 11. Jacob Ognacevic led the Bisons with 12 points. Lipscomb shot 39% from the field and committed 22 turnovers. Hot outside shooting propelled LSU to a 48-24 halftime lead. The Tigers were 8 of 16 on 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes. Days knocked down four 3-pointers.