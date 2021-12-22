Conte’s Chelsea Cup return with Spurs; Arsenal vs Liverpool

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea will play Tottenham in the League Cup semifinals and Arsenal will face Liverpool. Chelsea knocked out west London rival Brentford with a 2-0 win in the quarterfinals after being handed a breakthrough in the 80th minute by Pontus Jansson’s own-goal before Jorginho’s penalty. Steven Bergwijn scored the opener and set up Lucas Moura’s goal as Tottenham overcame West Ham 2-1. Diogo Jota scored Liverpool’s winning penalty in a 5-4 shootout win over Leicester after the game ended 3-3 after 90 minutes.