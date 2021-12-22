Benzema brace as Madrid beats Bilbao 2-1 in virus-hit game

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema has struck two quick goals to lead Real Madrid to a 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao in a Spanish league game missing several players because of coronavirus infections. A total of 12 players between Madrid and Bilbao were ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19. Benzema struck twice in seven minutes before Oihan Sancet quickly pulled one back. Defending champion Atlético Madrid slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat in the league. It lost 2-1 at Granada on Wednesday to extend its worst run in the competition since Diego Simeone took charge a decade ago.