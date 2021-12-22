AP sources: NCAA committee to consider replacing A&M in bowl

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against No. 20 Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries, but the Demon Deacons might still get a game. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the NCAA Football Oversight Committee will meet Thursday morning to discuss allowing another team to take Texas A&M’s place. Among the possibilities are allowing a 5-7 team to take the spot, which is the normal procedure to fill bowl games when there are not enough teams with six victories. Rutgers would be first in line in that case due to its Academic Progress Rate.