Anticevich sparks late run to lift Cal over Pacific 73-53

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Grant Anticevich scored 16 of his career-high 25 points in the second half and California closed out the game on a 21-2 run to defeat Pacific 73-53. Pacific pulled within 52-51 on a basket by Jeremiah Bailey with 7:42 remaining in the game. Andre Kelly answered with a layup and a three-point play, sparking an 18-0 run that left the Golden Bears (8-5) leading 70-51 with 2:38 left. Anticevich hit a 3-pointer to put the finishing touches on Cal’s fourth straight win and eighth straight at home. Jaden Byers scored 10 points to lead the Tigers (5-9), who had nine different players score in taking a 30-25 halftime lead.