Tumultous season ends with Oregon seeking new head coach

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The Oregon Ducks are looking for a new coach just three days after losing the Pac-12 championship and their chance to salvage an up-and-down season with a Rose Bowl berth. Mario Cristobal will now be the new head coach at Miami. His move caps a tumultous year for the Ducks. Oregon was in the national championship conversation until a 38-7 loss to Utah. The Ducks also lost to Utah again in the Pac-12 title game. Now Oregon is in the process of naming an interim coach for the Alamo Bowl and launching a search for a new head coach.