Previously winless Texas Southern stuns No. 20 Florida 69-54

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Previously winless Texas Southern stunned No. 20 Florida 69-54 behind PJ Henry’s 16 points and a perfect shooting night by Joirdon Karl Nicholas. Texas Southern became the first Southwestern Athletic Conference team to beat a ranked SEC program in The Associated Press poll era dating to 1936, ESPN Stats & Info said. Ranked SEC teams had been 51-0 against SWAC opponents. It was the Gators’ first loss in 27 games against teams from the SWAC. Nicholas finished with 14 points on 7-for-7 shooting and John Walker chipped in 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Tigers, an NCAA Tournament team last season who opened this campaign with seven straight losses during a cross-country road trip that included stops at Oregon, Washington and North Carolina State.