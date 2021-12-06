Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:30 am

Napier’s Florida staff starts taking shape with Toney, Hocke

KEYT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New Florida football coach Billy Napier’s staff is starting to take shape. Napier named Patrick Toney the team’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Monday and Mark Hocke the team’s associate head coach and director of strength and conditioning. Toney and Hocke were Napier’s first — and probably most obvious — hires. They spent the last four years alongside Napier at Louisiana-Lafayette, where the Ragin’ Cajuns went 40-12 and won the 2021 Sun Belt Conference title. Napier negotiated a $7.5 million salary pool to hire 10 full-time assistants. He is expected to part ways with most or all of former Florida coach Dan Mullen’s staff.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content