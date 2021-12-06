Napier’s Florida staff starts taking shape with Toney, Hocke

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New Florida football coach Billy Napier’s staff is starting to take shape. Napier named Patrick Toney the team’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Monday and Mark Hocke the team’s associate head coach and director of strength and conditioning. Toney and Hocke were Napier’s first — and probably most obvious — hires. They spent the last four years alongside Napier at Louisiana-Lafayette, where the Ragin’ Cajuns went 40-12 and won the 2021 Sun Belt Conference title. Napier negotiated a $7.5 million salary pool to hire 10 full-time assistants. He is expected to part ways with most or all of former Florida coach Dan Mullen’s staff.