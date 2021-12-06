Oregon’s Cristobal takes Miami coaching job after Diaz fired

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon and headed back to Miami. The moves comes on the same day that Manny Diaz was fired as the Hurricanes football coach. Diaz went 7-5 this season and 21-15 in three seasons. His job security had been in question for some time and speculation ramped up three weeks ago when the Hurricanes dismissed athletic director Blake James — one of the people who hired Diaz in 2018. But Diaz kept working, even in recent days while the school was trying to pry Cristobal out of Oregon.