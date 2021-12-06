German prosecutors accuse soccer player of faking name, age

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — German prosecutors have charged a professional soccer player from Gambia of using a false identity to breach immigration law. Prosecutors say Bakery Jatta is actually named Bakary Daffeh and is two-and-a-half years older than his stated age of 23. He plays for Hamburg in the second division. He has been charged with four breaches of immigration law and one of providing false documents by proxy. An attorney for Jatta has told the dpa news agency that he is not using a fake identity.