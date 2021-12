IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 17 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds Illinois scored 24 points at the free throw line to hold off Iowa, 87-83 and go to 2-0 to start Big Ten play, The Illini (7-2, 2-0) converted 24 of 28 at the line (85.7%) and pulled down 52 rebounds, 33 off the defensive glass and 13 by Cockburn.