Published 7:35 am

Flyers fire Vigneault amid skid; Yeo named interim coach

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have fired coach Alain Vigneault following eight straight losses. The Flyers’ latest loss was a 7-1 defeat by Tampa Bay on Sunday night that sealed Vigneault’s fate. Assistant coach Michel Therrien also was fired. After a promising first season in which Vigneault led them to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in the NHL’s restart bubble last year, the Flyers have been one of NHL’s biggest flops this season. Mike Yeo was named interim coach.

