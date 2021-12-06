Colorado State brings in Nevada head coach Jay Norvell

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

Colorado State has hired Nevada head coach Jay Norvell to lead the Rams. Norvell is the first Black head football coach in program history and takes over for Steve Addazio. Addazio was fired last week after posting a 4-12 record over two seasons. Norvell led the Wolf Pack to an 8-4 record this season and a spot in the Quick Lane Bowl against Western Michigan. The Wolf Pack beat fellow Mountain West member Colorado State 52-10 this season in a game where Addazio was ejected. It was Addazio’s final game with the Rams.