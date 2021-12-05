Third-down woes continue to haunt Raiders in critical losses

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A stagnant offense that continues to struggle on third downs and failed to score its first touchdown until four minutes into the fourth quarter led to the Las Vegas Raiders losing for the fourth time in five games. Las Vegas was 2 for 8 on third-down conversions and scored just one touchdown in its 17-15 loss to Washington. Making matters worse was it was against a Washington defense that came into the game ranked last in the league in allowing opponents to convert 51.4% of the time. During the Raiders’ 1-4 slide, they rank dead last in converting 11 of 49 (22.4%) on third downs.