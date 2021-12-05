Siakam scores 31 to help Raptors beat Wizards 102-90

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 31 points, Precious Achiuwa had 10 points and 14 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 102-90 on Sunday night. Chris Boucher scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 11, and Fred VanVleet 10 to help the Raptors win back-to-back games for the first time since a five-game winning streak from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 26 points and Bradley Beal had 14 for the Wizards, who couldn’t dig out of a hole after shooting poorly in the first quarter.