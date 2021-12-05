Nowell leads K-State past Wichita St in rivalry renewal

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored seven of his 16 points in the final 1:35 and Kansas State used a late surge to defeat Wichita State 65-59 in the renewal of an in-state rivalry. Just after Ricky Council IV knocked down a 3-pointer to tie the game at 52 with 2:02 to play, Nowell answered with a deep 3. Following a Shockers miss, Nowell made two free throws with a minute to go. Nowell’s two free throws made it 64-58 lead with 14 seconds to play. Morris Udeze scored 19 points for Wichita State.