No. 20 Wake Forest, No. 23 Texas A&M face off in Gator Bowl

The Associated Press

No. 20 Wake Forest looks to rebound from its ACC championship loss when it faces No. 23 Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl. The Demon Deacons have one of the league’s top quarterbacks in Sam Hartman, who has thrown for 3,924 yards and 36 touchdowns. Texas A&M counters with two of the SEC’s top defenders in Tyree Johnson (nine sacks) and Aaron Hansford (89 tackles). Wake Forest and Texas A&M are meeting for the first time since the 2017 Belk Bowl, when the Demon Deacons won a 55-52 shootout.