Mathurin scores 29, No. 11 Arizona beats Oregon State 90-65

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored a season-high 29 points and No. 11 Arizona beat Oregon State 90-65. Christian Koloko added 12 points for the Wildcats. Jerod Lucas scored 17 points to lead the Beavers, who haven’t won since their opener against Portland State. Arizona fell behind 13-7 early, responded with a 16-0 run and steadily pulled away, never relinquishing the lead. Arizona was supposed to open Pac-12 play at home on Thursday against Washington, but the game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Huskies. That game has been rescheduled for Jan. 25.